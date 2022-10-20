Abducted, converted, married, Hindu girl runs crying to parents as Pak court sent her back to kidnapper

Islamabad: A 15-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan was allegedly kidnapped in broad day light by four Muslim men, converted to Islam and “married to her abductor”. While the police swung into action only a month after her abduction and was only able to rescue her two months later, a Pakistani court on Thursday reportedly did not allow the girl to go with her parents and “handed her back to the kidnapper”. This shows how authorities in Pakistan continue to remain soft towards the atrocities against Hindu minorities in the country.

The Case

Chanda (name changed) was abducted from Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad in Pakistan allegedly by Shaman Magsi and three others on 12 August. Soon after, the girl’s parents rushed to a nearby police station and lodged a complaint of suspected forced conversion. “We are poor people. No one here is helping us. I visit the police station almost everyday but they are neither helping us nor saying anything about my daughter,” the mother of the kidnapped girl said.

The girl, along with her two sisters, are the breadwinners for the family since the father suffers from vision loss.

“We have also visited the SSP office but over there also we did not get any help.” the girl’s mother added.

No complaint filed for a month

While the girl was abducted on 12 August, the police did not file an FIR before 17 September. Not just that, the local media too reportedly remained silent on the incident. The first news of the kidnapped Brahmin girl was brought to people two months after the incident.

Social activist from Umerkot Faqir Shiva Kachhi, who is founder and chairman of Pakistan Darawer Itehad, along with others staged a protest in Hyderabad on 16 October. The matter was also taken up with police authorities.

Later on, it came to light that Chanda was “forcibly converted and married” to Shaman Magsi on 30 August, reports said. Interestingly, the ‘nikah nama’ (marriage certificate) of the two shows that the girl is 19 years old. Meanwhile, gang-rape has not been ruled out yet.

Hindu Human Rights activist Mahesh Vasu informed that the girl was rescued from Karachi on Thursday (19 October) and was sent to an orphanage.

Pakistani court rules against the victim

A local court in Pakistan on Thursday reportedly did not allow the minor girl to go back to her parents and was handed over by the court back to the “abductor”.

In a video going viral on social media, Chanda can be seen crying and hugging her parents after the court’s verdict.

Abducted, converted, married, #Hindu girl runs crying to parents as Pak court sent her back to kidnapper#Pakistan https://t.co/bGU4zcCa7A pic.twitter.com/63KBtRViTA — Firstpost (@firstpost) October 20, 2022

Girls abducted, forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan

In Pakistan’s population, Muslims make up 97 per cent, while Hindus are around 2 per cent, in which nearly 90 per cent of them reside in Sindh province bordering Hindu-majority neighbour India.

There have been several incidents of forced conversions, especially of minority Hindu girls, but the governments and politicians in Pakistan have remained tight-lipped and have done almost nothing to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

