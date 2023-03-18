‘A way to reduce social tension amid war’: Authorities relax curfew in Kyiv by an hour

Kyiv: In a bid to boost business and recover a faltering economy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, authorities have decided to relax the wartime curfew by an hour.

Ever since Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Kyiv’s normal way of life went for a toss. Residents across Kyiv and other cities of the war-torn country have been subjected to curfews for security concerns.

As per the law, people wandering about beyond the curfew have to face questioning, fines and even conscription by the police and soldiers patrolling in different areas.

The new order will reduce the curfew period by an hour. Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city administration said that the new curfew will begin at 12 am instead of 11 pm which would in turn increase the operational hours of public transport. Popko said that reducing curfew hours “should help reduce social tension, increase production, create new jobs.”

Life under curfew

Even under curfew, revelers did not miss an opportunity to party. According to New York Times, hip-hop parties, happy hours and raves continued in full swing in some abandoned buildings in Kyiv.

However, owing to the strict nighttime curfew, bars and restaurants were ordered to pour the last drinks at 9 pm, giving enough time for employees to travel back home before 11 pm.

By 10 pm streets of Kyiv would fill with partygoers trying to head back home. Clubs in the capital city started their weekend events at 5 pm on Fridays and 11 am on Saturdays and Sundays. The proceeds from these weekend specials are usually donated to the army.

Every city has a different curfew period. The logic behind differing curfew hours is that whichever city is closer to the fighting would have an earlier curfew, according to The Guardian.

Ukraine’s economy

The economy of Ukraine shrank by more than 30 per cent in 2022 as Russia’s offensive led to a loss of businesses, destroyed infrastructure and severely disrupted daily life.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, “During 2022, Ukraine’s economy suffered the largest losses and damage in the history of its independence.”

“The successes of the Ukrainian defense forces on the battlefield, the coordinated work of the government and business, the indomitable spirit of the population, the speed of restoration of destroyed/damaged critical infrastructure by domestic services, as well as systematic financial support from international partners allowed us to hold the economic front and continue to move towards victory,” Svyrydenko added.

An assessment by World Bank estimated a cost of $349 billion for reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine. However, the ongoing war might have raised the cost since then.

