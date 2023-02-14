A United Airlines plane plunged 800 feet towards the Pacific Ocean after taking off from Maui

Washington: A United Airlines 777 flight took a steep nose dive after taking off from Maui in December. The plane plunged from 2,200 feet to 775 feet over the Pacific Ocean before recovering and continuing its path to San Francisco, officials confirmed to CBS News on Sunday.

The plane gained speed as it dropped 1,425 feet from 2,200 feet before regaining its climb out of Kahului on the island of Maui, CNN reported.

Rod Williams II and his family were sitting near the back of the plane when the Boeing 777 made a terrifying plunge shortly after taking off from Kahului Airport in Hawaii.

Williams told CNN the plane seemed to be flying normally at first, but then he said the plane climbed at “a concerning rate” for a few seconds.

“It felt like you were climbing to the top of a roller coaster. It was at that point,” Williams said. “There were a number of screams on the plane. Everybody knew that something was out of the ordinary, or at least that this was not normal.”The plane then went into a “dramatic, nose-down” dive for about eight to 10 seconds before it climbed steeply again and resumed normal flight.

United said it conducted an investigation with the FAA and the pilots union “that ultimately resulted in the pilots receiving additional training,” adding the investigation is ongoing.

The pilots have a combined 25,000 hours of flight time. “The United Airlines flight crew reported the incident to the FAA as part of a voluntary safety reporting program. The agency reviewed the incident and took appropriate action,” the FAA told CNN.

