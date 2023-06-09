A toddler, a child, a gun and 2 shots: How America is killing itself

In yet another shocking incident from the United States, a 6-year-old boy in Detroit shot a 1-year-old on Wednesday night. This is the latest incident of children in the US getting access to unattended guns.

According to the police, the 1-year-old, who is expected to survive, was shot through his cheek and left shoulder while sitting in a baby bouncer, reported CBS News.

Charles Fitzgerald, the Assistant Chief of Detroit police, said that the semi-automatic weapon was loaded, and had been left in the house. The father was in the backyard of the house with some other children and an uncle when the incident happened, whereas the mother was down the street.

Fitzgerald said, according to CBS News, “We’re here far too often talking about securing your weapons. There are gun locks, there are gun safes, there are the highest shelves you can find in your house. Put the gun up as high as you possibly can.”

Gretchen Whitmer, the Governor of Michigan, in April, signed a bill instituting safe storage requirements for guns, calling it a long overdue step to keep guns away from kids. It was passed after the state witnessed more than 110 gun incidents that involved children since 2015.

But since Whitmer signed the storage bill, there have been several instances where children accessed unsecured guns in Michigan. A 2-year-old boy in May killed himself unintentionally at home. The gun was reportedly of his mother’s boyfriend, which he found on the couch.

With inputs from agencies

