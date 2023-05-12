‘A sign of weakness’: Myanmar’s junta offers 7.5 million kyats to rebels in exchange for their weapons

Myanmar’s junta has adopted new tactics to subdue rebels and fighters protesting against its arbitrary rule. Generals in the capital city of Naypyidaw are now offering cash prizes to members of anti-junta groups in exchange for their weapons.

“Terrorist groups” and members of Myanmar’s People’s Defence Force are being given 7.5 million kyats (US$3,570) for surrendering their weapons, a huge amount for most people in today’s Myanmar, according to Radio Free Asia.

The offer, however, is only applicable to people who are “willing to return to the legal fold” or are “illegally armed for reasons of personal security.”

The military coup in Myanmar has been suffering losses in the face of successes made by resistance groups in the two years since the junta took over control.

According to Global New Light of Myanmar, the announcement made by the army also accused the rebels of using fear and indoctrination to force “innocent people” to join their fight.

What else does the new arrangement offer?

The regime will hand out between 200,000 to 7.5 million kyats (US $95 to $3,570) to rebel members.

Apart from this, members who are accused of committing crimes like murder and rape will get “relaxed jail time” in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, people who have a license to carry guns will not be “questioned” on how they obtained weapons and “can expect to be approved, provided they “comply with the principle of possession.”

Rebels decline offer

However, enticing the offer may seem, members of the People’s Defence Force are not satisfied and have declined the reward.

A 19-year-old member of the PDF said, “The junta inviting the PDFs to return to the ‘legal fold’ is just an example of how it manipulates the law as it sees fit.”

“Their statement is full of false intentions. As long as [the junta generals] are in power, the country will continue to suffer, so we must fight to root them out. We’ll never give up – we will fight until they are brought to justice and made to answer to the will of the people,” he added.

Sayar Kyaung, leader of the anti-junta Yangon UG Association, said, “The junta’s announcement is a bit funny – rule of law in Myanmar ceased to exist once they staged a coup. Their offer to ‘relax legal procedures’ indicates that they are weakening.”

