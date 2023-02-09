A safe decision? Pakistan to give travel passes to nationality holders in Afghanistan

Islamabad: Authorities in Pakistan’s North Waziristan have announced to issue special cards to Pakistani nationality holders staying in the border areas of Afghanistan in order to facilitate their hassle-free cross-border movement.

This comes amid reports of massive spike in terror activities and smuggling of millions of dollars into Afghanistan from Pakistan on a daily basis.

Is the decision safe?

While the special cards will make it easy for Pakistani nationality holders staying in the border areas of Afghanistan to travel across the country, the decision also involves the risk of cross border terrorism and hike in dollar smuggling from Islamabad to Kabul.

Recently, a report by Bloomberg stated that millions of dollars are being smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan on a daily basis.

Traders and smugglers carry as much as $5 million from Pakistan into Afghanistan daily, the report said while quoting Muhammad Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Pakistan Exchange Companies Association, a 26-member body of currency dealers.

“Currency is being smuggled without any doubt. This has become quite a lucrative business,” Paracha said.

Not just this, Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in terrorist attacks in the past few months. These include the blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of over 100 people, and attacks on police units, especially the ones by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

How to apply?

Those interested in receiving the special cards for movement from Afghanistan to Pakistan will be provided a form, which they have to fill and submit to the tehsilsdar office. These forms, officials said, would be attested and thoroughly checked before being submitted, Dawn reported.

After receiving the special cards, Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan would be allowed to travel across the border.

Why special cards are required?

Pakistani nationals, who are living in Khost, Paktia and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan, have on numerous occasions complained about the problems faced by them while travelling across the border to meet their family members.

Hence, on request of the area residents, the armed forces have decided to issue special passes to Pakistani nationals who hold a valid national identity card.

According to Dawn, Utmanzai elders have lauded the step taken by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

