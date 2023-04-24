'A prime minister who lies': Boris Johnson accused of lying over 'Partygate'

London: The head of the civil service in England at the time the infamous ‘Partygate’ happened, has allegedly accused Boris Johnson of lying in his new book on the former’s roller coaster ride as UK PM.

In the book titled – Johnson at 10, Sir Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell the cabinet secretary described in detail their conflicts with Johnson.

In an excerpt of the cited in a report by The Independent, Case is quoted as saying to a friend, “I don’t know what more I can do to stand up to a prime minister who lies.”

The cabinet secretary claimed to have confronted Johnson but wrote that “he doesn’t listen to me.”

The book does not go into depth about the circumstances behind Case’s comments, such as when he might have believed Johnson had lied or what guidance he provided regarding gatherings at 10, Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

It suggested that the cabinet secretary might be called in front of MPs who are still looking into whether Johnson misled to parliament about what he knew about illegal parties at his home when Coronavirus scare was at its peak.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the “alleged conversations,” but it did not explicitly refute the assertion concerning Case.

“Deeply disappointing that a respected author has written this without checking its veracity,” stated a friend of Case.

Since Matt Hancock’s hacked messages revealed him ridiculing Johnson and making fun of vacationers forced to segregate during Covid, Case has come under scrutiny.

Since Case was seen at several of the rule-breaking gatherings, Tory MPs have condemned him and expressed surprise that he was able to evade penalties during the Partygate controversy.

Boris Johnson testified before the privileges committee, and he will review its recommendations when they are presented, according to a representative for him.

