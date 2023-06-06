A New Era: Vision Pro, Apple’s first VR headset costs $3,499 or Rs 2.90 Lakhs. Why though?

After a lot of anticipation and rumours, Apple has finally revealed its much-anticipated headset, Vision Pro, the company’s “first spatial computer.” This headset aims to seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world while maintaining a sense of presence.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, summed up Apple’s ambitions with the Vision Pro, very neatly – it is a catalyst for a “New Era in computing.”

Apple has stated that the Vision Pro headset is expected to be available in the early months of the following year, hinting at a possible release in spring 2024, at initially it will be priced at $3500 or roughly Rs 2.88 Lakhs in India.

Things will be more expensive if users have to go for prescription lenses. It also remains unclear if Apple will offer different options or configurations for the headset. Rumours also suggest that a more affordable version called Vision may be introduced in 2025.

Customizable Design and Functionality

The Apple Vision Pro headset has been designed to prioritize wearability and customization, ensuring a comfortable fit for every user. The frame of the headset is crafted from a custom aluminium alloy that curves around the user’s face. Its modular design allows for precise tailoring to suit individual needs.

To provide an accurate fit, the Vision Pro features a Light Seal made of soft textile, available in various sizes and shapes to accommodate different facial contours. The headset includes flexible straps that can be adjusted to secure it on the head and position the Audio Pods near the ears.

Users who need prescription eyewear will have options to add custom optical inserts from ZEISS, which will magnetically attach to the headset’s lenses.

Specifications and Features

Powered by the M2 processor and a new R1 chip, the headset handles input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. It is designed to eliminate lag and ensure minimal latency. Apple highlights that the Vision Pro can update images at a speed eight times faster than the blink of an eye. The headset operates virtually silently, providing an immersive and quiet experience for users.

The Vision Pro headset boasts two ultra-high-resolution 4K displays. The combined displays create a viewing area that seems as wide as 100 feet, providing a wide field of view. The video rendered on the headset is in 4K resolution, ensuring high-quality visuals, and text appears sharp from any angle, enhancing readability.

The audio experience on the Vision Pro is spatial and personalized. Each audio pod contains two individually amplified drivers, delivering Personalized Spatial Audio based on the user’s head and ear geometry. This creates a sound that feels like it originates from the surrounding space. The Vision Pro is also equipped with an advanced sensor array to capture and process audio data.

The Vision Pro’s lenses incorporate a high-performance eye-tracking system. Cameras and LEDs inside the headset project invisible light patterns onto the user’s eyes, enabling accurate tracking of their direction of gaze. This high-performance eye-tracking system enables precise control of the interface and interaction with content. The headset does not require any external accessories, except for gaming controllers if desired.

To enhance security and user authentication, Vision Pro uses Optic ID, a new method that recognizes the user’s iris. This provides a secure way to unlock the device, authenticate passwords, and authorize purchases. All data on the Vision Pro is stored on a dedicated Secure Enclave processor, similar to the iPhone and Mac, ensuring user data and privacy protection.

EyeSight and User Experience

EyeSight is a feature introduced with the Vision Pro headset that projects the user’s correct eye perspective to those looking at them. This feature creates a more natural and realistic interaction when others see the user wearing the headset. EyeSight also includes a visual indicator to notify others when the user is capturing a spatial photo or video, promoting transparency in their actions.

When wearing the Vision Pro headset for the first time, users see their surroundings through the device. They can freely move apps around and expand them to fill their space. Apple wants users to be connected to the people around them while using the headset. EyeSight serves as a clear signal to others that the user wearing the headset cannot see them at that moment.

If someone is near the user, they will appear in the user’s view within the headset, enabling continued interaction with the surrounding environment.

Spatial Audio plays a crucial role in the Vision Pro experience, creating a sense that sounds emanate from the user’s environment and adjusting the sound to match the spatial characteristics. Apple also assures that the Vision Pro will seamlessly work with familiar Bluetooth accessories.

The Vision Pro headset runs on visionOS, a specially designed operating system by Apple for visual computing. Developers will have access to familiar tools to create apps for this platform, ensuring a seamless app development process. Users will have access to an App Store where they can download a variety of apps.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the Vision Pro’s compatibility with over 100 Apple Arcade games, allowing them to enjoy gaming on a screen as large as they desire, with support for popular game controllers.

Users wearing the Vision Pro during a FaceTime call will have their movements reflected in real-time through a digital representation called “Persona,” created using advanced machine learning techniques.

Apple has introduced a unique solution for situations where the user is wearing a mask and there is no front-facing camera. The Vision Pro headset can display a “Persona,” a digital representation of the user based on their appearance. This persona can even replicate the user’s hand movements, providing a more immersive and personalized experience.

Entertainment features prominently in the Vision Pro headset. The new Cinema Environment allows users to enjoy an immersive viewing experience for movies and TV shows, with Spatial Audio accompanying the content at the intended frame rate and aspect ratio. The headset provides a sense of watching content on a 100-foot screen, delivering a larger-than-life experience. Additionally, Vision Pro supports 3D movies, including specific titles like Avatar: Way of the Water.

Users can capture spatial photos and videos in 3D using Vision Pro, allowing them to relive those moments with immersive Spatial Audio. Traditional 2D photos and videos can also be viewed within the headset, enhancing the experience by expanding and wrapping panoramic photos around the user.

Control and User Interface

The input system of the Vision Pro headset is designed to be controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, with eye movements being the primary mode of control. The headset accurately detects where the user is looking, enabling navigation through apps by simply looking at them. Users can tap their fingers to make selections, flick their wrist to scroll, or use voice commands for dictation. For instance, users can look at a text input field and begin dictating text.

