A look back at historical events that took place on 5 November

From the restoration of Mughal power in India after the triumph at the second Battle of Panipat to France and Britain widening the conflict of World War I by declaring War on Turkey, 5 November has witnessed a plethora of historic events taking place. Since the beginning of human civilisation, every date in the calendar has etched its place in the history books. On this day, while British actress Vivien Leigh was born in India, social critic Sinclair Lewis became the first American to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. Not only this but 5 November is special in American history, as the 32nd President of the United States of America Franklin D Roosevelt was elected for an unprecedented third term. Let’s take a look at some of the historic happenings of the 20th century that happened on 5 November.

America got its first Nobel Prize in Literature recipient

In 1930, social critic Sinclair Lewis was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature, after being nominated by a member of the Swedish academy Henrik Schuck. While Lewis became the first writer to receive the honour from the United States, he refused to accept it as at that time he was against the prizes that recognized or honoured one author over another.

Robert Maxwell’s body was recovered

It was on this day in 1991 that billionaire publisher Robert Maxwell was found dead. The publishing magnate’s body was found floating in the waters off the Canary Islands hours after he disappeared from his yacht. It was believed that the 68-year-old publisher drowned after falling off a 180-foot luxury craft.

Saddam Hussein sentenced to death

Back in 2006, it was on this date that an Iraqi Special Tribunal convicted the fifth president of Iraq Saddam Hussein of crimes against humanity, and sentenced him to death by hanging for brutally repressing a Shiite town’s revolt in the 1980s. It was on 30 December 2006 that he was hanged to death.

Hollywood screenwriters go on strike

From 5 November 2007 to 12 February 2008, all the writers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, seeking increased funding for the writers in comparison to the profits of the larger studios. This 100-day strike was targeted at a trade association that represented the interest of 397 American film and television producers.

ISRO launched its first spacecraft bound for Mars

It was on this day in 2013, that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Mangalyaan, its first spacecraft bound for Mars. Mangalyaan was built to study the Red planet and test key technologies needed for exploring the solar system.

