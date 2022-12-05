A look back at historical events that took place on 5 December

Each passing day witnesses reminds us of one or the other historic event. Therefore, 5 December has also etched its place in the history books.

On this day, American boxer Joe Louis defended his heavyweight title against former Sheriff of Camden County and American boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in New York City.

From Utah becoming the 36th state of the United States to ratify the Twenty-first Amendment repealing Prohibition in 1933, to US President James K. Polk sparking the Gold Rush in 1948, several historic events have taken place on this day. Therefore, let’s take a look at some of them in detail:

Walt Disney’s 121st birth anniversary

The pioneer of animated cartoon films, creator of much loved Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, the founder of the Disney company and the world’s one of biggest amusement parks Disneyland, Walter Elias Disney aka Walt Disney was born on 5 December 1901. Before he passed away in 1966, he not only planned but also built Los Angeles’ Disneyland. He was the founder of one of the world’s largest entertainment conglomerates- the Disney Company.

The Great Smog of London began

In 1952, the Great Smog smothered London for five days. Caused by a combination of industrial pollution and high-pressure weather conditions, the lethal smog wreaked havoc and killed thousands. One of the most populated and busiest cities across the globe was brought to a near standstill with this combination of smoke and fog.

Nelson Mandela passed away

This date back in 2013 marked a black day in the history of South Africa, as Nelson Mandela, its first President to be elected in a fully representative democratic election, as well as the country’s first black head of state, passed away. The South African nationalist and statesman was widely celebrated for his big role in ending the country’s apartheid system of racial segregation. The anti-apartheid activist died at the age of 95 after a prolonged respiratory infection.

UK’s Civil Partnership Act of 2004 comes into force

In 2004 November, the Westminster Parliament passed the Civil Partnership Act 2004, which came into effect on 5 December 2005. According to this act, same-sex couples can register a civil partnership, which almost has the same rights, legal effects, and obligations as marriage for heterosexual couples has. In 2022, the act was further altered and brought into force. Its purpose was to enable same-sex couples in obtaining legal recognition of their relationship by forming a civil partnership.

