A look back at historical events that took place on 28 November

Since the beginning of human civilization, every day has witnessed some or other historic happening, which successfully leaves its tresses in the history textbooks. Similarly, 28 November has also witnessed several incidents and events taking place in different years, which have crucial indulgence in building or leaving an impact on the future generation. On this day in 1995, the United States of America ended the 55 miles per hour speed limit. While Mauritania declared its independence and left the French Community in 1960, on this day in 1912, Albanian national delegates issued the Vlorë proclamation, which resulted in the declaration of Albania’s independence. Therefore, let’s dive deep into some of the historic events that took place on 28 November in the 20th Century:

Lady Astor—first woman to sit in the British House of Commons

On this date in 1919, Lady Nancy Astor won a resounding victory in the election, resulting in her becoming the first woman ever to sit in the House of Commons. This after Lady Astor ran a flamboyant campaign for a vacant seat in the House of Commons, which also attracted international attention.

Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire Boston

The 28 November 1942 witnessed the deadliest nightclub fire in the history of the United States. This was after the Cocoanut Grove fire, which took place in Massachusetts’ Boston, caused the death of 494 people and left 300 injured. The accident was also responsible for the death of the American actor Buck Jones.

Opening of Tehrān Conference

A meeting between the then President of the United States Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin took place today in 1943 in Iran’s Tehran, which is called the Tehran Conference. Beginning from 28 November to 1 December, the Tehran Conference witnessed Stalin pressing for an invasion of France.

Margaret Thatcher Quits

In 1990, on this date, the first female and the longest-serving British Prime Minister of the 20th century, Margaret Thatcher gave her resignation. Her term as the prime minister of the United Kingdom began on 4 May 1979 when she accepted an invitation by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government and came to an end after serving for 11 years on 28 November 1990.

