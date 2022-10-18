A look back at historical events that took place on 19 October

Since the beginning of human civilization, every century has witnessed several historic events taking place, therefore etching the dates in the history books. From crucial revolutions to historic protests, from revolutionary discoveries to the arrest of celebrated personalities, 19 October has also made its place in the important books. On this day while Napoleon began his disastrous retreat from Russia in 1812, it was today in 1789 that a Founding Father of the United States John Jay was sworn in as the first chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Let’s take a look at some of the notable events that took place on this date in history.

First Battle of Ypres

A battle belonging to the First World War, First Battle of Ypres began today in 1914 on the Western Front around Ypres, in Belgium’s West Flanders. This battle holds its significance, as it witnessed the destruction of the experienced British regular Army. The battle was fought between German forces on one side and an alliance of the Belgium, French and British troops on the other end. The battle continued till 22 November, after which the extreme weather condition forced both the sides to take a break from the hostilities.

Streptomycin is Discovered

It was this day in 1943, when American biochemists Selman Waksman, Albert Schatz, and Elizabeth Bugie discovered a miraculous antibiotic Streptomycin. Wondering what is so unique about it? Well, after penicillin, Streptomycin was the first antimicrobial agent that was developed and the first antibiotic that was effective in treating tuberculosis. Due to its effectiveness against a wide variety of diseases, this antibiotic was used very often.

Martin Luther King Jr was arrested

In 1960, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested with more than 50 people for violating Georgia’s newly enacted anti-trespass law. This after, Dr. Martin Luther staged a sit-in protest at eight stores in downtown Atlanta, and refused to leave their seats at the lunch counters. At that time in Atlanta, heavily enforced Jim Crow segregation laws and customs asked black and white people to use separate water fountains, bathrooms, ticket booths, and other public spaces. Moreover, the law banned the black people from being served at department store lunch counters.

Beatification of Mother Teresa

On this day, in 2003, about 300,000 people gathered around St. Peter’s Square of Vatican City, when Pope John Paul II led a beatification of Mother Teresa. In what was considered as the shortest time in the history of the church, Mother Teresa, who had won the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize for her charity work, reached the ranks of the blessed on 19 October, 2003. Later, on 4 September 2016, she was canonised by Pope Francis I.

