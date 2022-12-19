From eminent personalities marking their birthdays to the commencement of major wars, each day on the calendar has witnessed some or the other historic event. Several incidents have even taken place today, 19 December, as well. While some hold immense importance and are etched in history books, many bring back nightmares and are better if not talked about. On this day the Viet Minh, the organisation founded by former president of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh for Vietnamese independence, commenced the First Indochina War against France. From the birthday of the first woman president of India, Pratibha Patil, to the United Nations General Assembly endorsing the Outer Space Treaty, the 20th century has witnessed varied historic events taking place today. Let’s take a look at some of those events in detail:

Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st US Vice President

It was today in 1974 that the United States got its 41st Vice President. Exactly 48 years ago, American businessman and politician Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st Vice President of the United States. Sometimes referred to by his nickname Rocky, Nelson was once called the world’s richest man and succeeded the 38th President of the United States Gerald Ford to claim his designation. Interestingly, Ford was elevated to the presidency following the resignation of Richard Nixon.

James Cameron’s Titanic released

This day in 1997 etched history in the world of cinema, when maestro filmmaker James Cameron gave one of the highest-grossing movies of all time Titanic. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Cameron’s Titanic truly set the bar for generations of filmmakers. The director’s dedication can be imagined with the fact that the majority of the underwater shots of Titanic in the movie are real. In addition, the Canadian filmmaker himself dived 12 times into the wreck to capture the ship authentically.

Articles of impeachment approved against US President Bill Clinton

On this day in 1998, the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton became the second president in history to be impeached. This is after the US House of Representatives charged Clinton with perjury and obstruction of justice. It must be noted that Bill Clinton was acquitted by the Senate the following month. On 12 February 1999, the five-week impeachment trial of Bill Clinton came to an end.

First female president of South Korea elected

This day in 2012 saw South Korea elect its first female president. Park Geun-Hye was elected as the 11th president of South Korea in 2012. Park was sworn into office in 2013. Not just this but Park was also the nation’s first democratically elected president to be removed in 2017 from office when she was impeached.

