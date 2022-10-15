A look back at historical events that took place on 15 October

From Chinese communists beginning their Long March that sparked the emergence of Mao Zedong and resulted in the relocation of the communist revolutionary base to the Cod Wars resulting in the series of confrontations between the United Kingdom and Iceland about fishing rights in the North Atlantic, 15 October has witnessed a plethora of historic events taking place. On this day, while the exotic dancer Mata Hari was executed in 1917 by a French firing squad for espionage, in 1935 Emperor Haile Selassie waged a Holy War to recapture the sacred city of Aksum from the Italians. Let’s take a look at some of the historic happenings of the 20th century that took place on 15 October.

Chinese Tong Wars in New York

Originating in the 17th century in China, Tongs were the benevolent protective associations that were formed in the United States of America out of a political-religious organisation. Therefore, the series of violent disputes that took place in the late 19th century among the Chinese Tong factions based in the Chinatowns of various American cities were called the China Tong Wars. Now, it was today in 1924 that the Tong wars in major American cities including New York worsened with their leaders trying to obtain machine guns. This also resulted in many unsolved murders in the Chinese community.

Graf Zeppelin completes its transatlantic flight from Europe to America

On 11 October, 1928, the rigid airship Graf Zeppelin departed from Friedrichshafen, making its very first commercial passenger flight across the Atlantic. Therefore it was on this day in 1928 that it landed at New Jersey’s Lakehurst after completing a flight of 111 hours and 44 minutes. Graf Zeppelin carried 40 crew members and 20 passengers.

The Great Dictator

It was today in 1940, that Charlie Chaplin’s American comedy titled The Great Dictator premiered in Turkey and New York City. Considered Charlie’s most successful film at the box office, The Great Dictator satirised Adolf Hitler and Nazism and condemned anti-Semitism. In the movie, Charlie essayed the dual role.

The Great Storm of 1987 Strikes the UK

On this day, in 1987, several parts of the United Kingdom were ravaged by a powerful storm. Winds gusting at up to 100mph, took away the lives of 18 people. While the country witnessed massive devastation, around 15 million trees were blown down, of many blocked roads and railways causing major transport delays. Not only this but several trees also took down the electricity and telephone lines leaving thousands stranded at homes without power for more than 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.