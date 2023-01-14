A look back at historical events that took place on 14 January
Following mass protests against poverty, unemployment, and political repression, Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali stepped down on this day in 2011
Since the beginning of human civilization, each day passing has witnessed some or the other historical happenings taking place. While many successfully etch their mark in the history books like archives for the future generation to learn about, a few are remembered as a nightmare after any catastrophic events take place on the day. Similarly 14 January, also holds a special place in our history books, after it witnessed innumerable historical events taking place. From Marilyn Monroe marrying Baseball player Joe Di Maggio at San Francisco’s City Hall in 1954 to Greek archaeologists discovering Aristotle’s Lyceum, 14 January holds a special place in history. On this day, the last Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Mehmed VI was born. In addition, the Continental Congress ratified the Peace of Paris in 1784. Therefore, let’s take a detailed look at the historical events of 14 January:
Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca premieres in Rome
On this date in 1900, a psychological drama of deceit and doubt opera Tosca witnessed its world premiere. Considered one of the greatest exponents of operatic realism, the opera Tosca was composed by Giacomo Puccini and premiered at Rome’s Costanzi Theatre. A tragic story of passion and jealousy, Tosca revolved around the saga of tempestuous opera singer Floria Tosca and her struggle to save her lover Cavaradossi from the sadistic police chief Scarpia.
Casablanca conference began
It was on this day back in 1943, amidst World War II, that the Casablanca Conference began between Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and other Allied representatives. Roosevelt and Churchill met at the Anfa Hotel in Casablanca in French Morocco. The leaders attended the 10-day conference to plan the next stages of the war against the Axis. It began on 14 January 1943 and ended on 24 January 1943.
The European Huygens space probe lands on Saturn’s moon Titan
In the first-ever landing in the outer solar system, on 14 January 2005, the European Huygens space probe landed on Saturn’s moon Titan. The Huygens probe made a historic journey of around 2.5 hours through Titan’s hazy atmosphere to reach the surface. While accomplishing the same, a series of parachutes opened to slow the probe down. This helped in providing a detailed study of Titan’s atmosphere.
Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali stepped down
Following mass protests against poverty, unemployment, and political repression, Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali stepped down on this day in 2011. After months of protest against him which is known as the Jasmine Revolution, the Tunisian president fled to Saudi Arabia with his wife and three children. Later, the interim Tunisian government reportedly urged Interpol to issue an international arrest warrant against Zine el-Abidine, charging him with money laundering and drug trafficking.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hugh Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, Playboy magazine's first cover girl
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner will be buried in a cemetery plot here next to his first magazine cover girl Marilyn Monroe.
Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday Mr President' gown sold for $4.8 million
The figure-hugging gown Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade President John F Kennedy for his 45th birthday smashed its guide price to sell for $4.8 million at auction on Thursday.
The dress that continues to make the world gasp: The tale of Marilyn Monroe’s ‘naked’ gown worn by Kim Kardashian
The figure-hugging dress Hollywood siren Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ to John F Kennedy is a piece of fashion history. Worn by Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2022, the world’s most expensive gown is now ‘damaged’