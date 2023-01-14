A look back at historical events that took place on 14 January

Since the beginning of human civilization, each day passing has witnessed some or the other historical happenings taking place. While many successfully etch their mark in the history books like archives for the future generation to learn about, a few are remembered as a nightmare after any catastrophic events take place on the day. Similarly 14 January, also holds a special place in our history books, after it witnessed innumerable historical events taking place. From Marilyn Monroe marrying Baseball player Joe Di Maggio at San Francisco’s City Hall in 1954 to Greek archaeologists discovering Aristotle’s Lyceum, 14 January holds a special place in history. On this day, the last Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Mehmed VI was born. In addition, the Continental Congress ratified the Peace of Paris in 1784. Therefore, let’s take a detailed look at the historical events of 14 January:

Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca premieres in Rome

On this date in 1900, a psychological drama of deceit and doubt opera Tosca witnessed its world premiere. Considered one of the greatest exponents of operatic realism, the opera Tosca was composed by Giacomo Puccini and premiered at Rome’s Costanzi Theatre. A tragic story of passion and jealousy, Tosca revolved around the saga of tempestuous opera singer Floria Tosca and her struggle to save her lover Cavaradossi from the sadistic police chief Scarpia.

Casablanca conference began

It was on this day back in 1943, amidst World War II, that the Casablanca Conference began between Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and other Allied representatives. Roosevelt and Churchill met at the Anfa Hotel in Casablanca in French Morocco. The leaders attended the 10-day conference to plan the next stages of the war against the Axis. It began on 14 January 1943 and ended on 24 January 1943.

The European Huygens space probe lands on Saturn’s moon Titan

In the first-ever landing in the outer solar system, on 14 January 2005, the European Huygens space probe landed on Saturn’s moon Titan. The Huygens probe made a historic journey of around 2.5 hours through Titan’s hazy atmosphere to reach the surface. While accomplishing the same, a series of parachutes opened to slow the probe down. This helped in providing a detailed study of Titan’s atmosphere.

Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali stepped down

Following mass protests against poverty, unemployment, and political repression, Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali stepped down on this day in 2011. After months of protest against him which is known as the Jasmine Revolution, the Tunisian president fled to Saudi Arabia with his wife and three children. Later, the interim Tunisian government reportedly urged Interpol to issue an international arrest warrant against Zine el-Abidine, charging him with money laundering and drug trafficking.

