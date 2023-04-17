‘A continuation of our gene pool’: Ukrainian soldiers freeze sperm to preserve bloodline

Kyiv: Worried about getting eradicated from the face of the world, Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly freezing their sperm to ensure their bloodline stays safe.

The practice, which has become something of a patriotic act, has gained momentum as Ukrainian soldiers try to combat a move by Russians to exterminate them and their countrymen.

Several clinics in Ukraine are making the practice of freezing sperm free of cost, according to New York Times. At a time when the war in Ukraine sees no end, saving the bloodline is providing comfort to the partners of soldiers.

Nataliya Kyrkach-Antonenko, the wife of a Ukrainian soldier who died in the line of duty while she was only three months pregnant said, “The modern world allows us to give birth and raise the children of our fallen loved ones — the bravest and most courageous humans in this world.”

“Raise them worthy of their father with the same love for Ukraine, and give them the chance to live in the country for which their father shed his blood,” she told New York Times.

Antonenko now runs a Facebook page where she encourages couples to “give themselves the option of making a family, no matter what happens on the battlefield.”

The Ukrainian Parliament is doing its bit to ensure soldiers can freeze their sperm without hesitation by discussing a bill that would subsidise the service.

The lawmaker who tabled and wrote the bill, Oksana Dmytriieva, said, “This is a continuation of our gene pool.”

Although the exact number of people who availed of this service is not clear, Dr Oleksandr Mykhailovych Yuzko, president of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine said that requests have risen at clinics throughout Ukraine.

A private clinic in Kyiv, called IVMED, has recorded requests by about 100 soldiers.

