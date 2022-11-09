9 November: Remembering historic events that happened on this day

Among numerous historic events that occurred on 9 November, in 1921, Albert Einstein received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics, particularly for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect. The Nobel Committee for Physics judged that none of the nominees for the year 1921 matched the requirements specified in Alfred Nobel’s will during the selection process. The Nobel Prize can, in such circumstances, be reserved until the next year, and this regulation was thereafter put into effect. As a result, Albert Einstein got his Nobel Prize for 1921 in 1922.

The Blackout of 1965:

On the same day in 1965, the lights in New York City suddenly started flickering on and off. As a result, Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany lost power initially. The blackout began in Manhattan and quickly expanded to the Bronx, Queens, Canada, Connecticut, and most of Brooklyn within four minutes. Approximately, 30 million people in an area of 80,000 square miles were left without power for up to 12 hours during the infamous “blackout of 1965.” It occurred during the evening rush hour and at that time was the greatest power outage recorded in history. The city’s subways were congested with over 800,000 passengers, trains stopped running and the traffic became chaotic.

Fall of the Berlin Wall, 1989:

The fall of the Berlin Wall is one of history’s most well-known moments. The wall fell amid a wave of revolutions that left the Soviet-led communist bloc teetering on the verge of collapse and helped create a new global order. The partial fall was initiated by a bureaucratic accident. The Berlin Wall, which separated communist East Germany from West Germany, came down on 9 November 1989, five days after 500,000 people protested in East Berlin. By easing border controls and allowing travel for East Germans, East German leaders attempted to quell growing protests. However, they did not want to entirely open the border.

First publication of Rolling Stone magazine, 1967:

The first edition of Rolling Stone magazine was released on 9 November 1967. Ralph J. Gleason, a music critic, and Jann Wenner founded it in San Francisco. Initially, the publication was well-known for its coverage of music and Hunter S. Thompson’s political reporting. In the 1990s, the magazine’s focus switched to a younger readership who was interested in youth-oriented television programmes, movie actors, and popular music.

Bridgwater murder, 1978:

On 9 November 1978, four men were held responsible when 13-year-old paperboy Carl Bridgewater was brutally shot in the head at close range near Stourbridge, England. After nearly 20 years in prison, their convictions were reversed, and the three remaining defendants were released in February 1997. Two years into his sentence, the fourth defendant passed away in custody. However, Bridgewater’s murder has never been solved.

