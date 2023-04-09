While today’s date i.e., 9 April 2023 can appear like any ordinary day of the year, the date does have a historical significance attached to it and marks several significant global events.

There have been some big events that have changed people’s lives and their surroundings throughout the past few decades. The world has changed significantly and is still undergoing similar occurrences on a regular basis, from wars to technical advances and changes in numerous industries. Let’s take a deeper look into history to learn more about these occurrences.

9 April: Historical events

1865 – Treaty signed at the Appomattox Court House

Days after the fall of Richmond, the Confederate capital, Ulysses S. Grant and General Robert E. Lee met in the parlour of a house in the Appomattox Court House, Virginia, to sign a treaty to surrender the Army of Northern Virginia. This effectively ended the American Civil War.

1963 – Winston Churchill was honored with US citizenship

On 9 April 1963, then-US President John F. Kennedy conferred upon Sir Winston Churchill the honorary citizenship of the United States through an act of Congress. Churchill, one of the most admired leaders of the 20th century was bestowed with US citizenship on this date, but it took quite some time for it to pass.

2001 – American Airlines became the world’s largest airline

It was on this date back in 2001 when American Airlines which is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, officially completed its acquisition of Trans World Airlines and further became the world’s largest airline.

2003 – Baghdad captured by US-led forces

Around 22 days after the start of the Iraq War, the capital city of Baghdad fell to US-led Coalition forces on 9 April 2003. The event, which came to be known as the ‘Fall of Baghdad’, came as a major early victory for the United States.

2005 – Prince Charles got married to Camilla Parker Bowles

It was on 9 April 2005 when Prince Charles (now King Charles III) got married to Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. During the wedding, Prince William served as the best man.

