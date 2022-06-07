83-year-old Japanese sailor becomes oldest man to cross Pacific Ocean without any stops

Around 60 years ago, Horie sailed from Japan to San Francisco by yacht and became the first person to cross the Pacific alone with no port calls but he chose to take the opposite road this time. His successful journey broke the previous age record by more than 10 years

Overcoming the barriers of old age, Kenichi Horie - an 83-year-old Japanese sailor - became the oldest person to cross the Pacific Ocean without any stops.

The sailor reached Japan’s Kii Peninsula at 2:39 am local time on 4 June almost two months after he began his journey from California in the US on 27 March.

Staff photographer at the San Jose Mercury News, Karl Mondon tweeted about the achievement of the old sailor. The image shows Horie on his vessel.

He made it!

83-year-old Kenichi Horie, who left San Francisco Bay 69 days ago, arrived in Japan Saturday morning, becoming the oldest man to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean nonstop. pic.twitter.com/4S0qOAYVxo — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) June 4, 2022

On the last leg of his voyage, the seasoned sailor in an interaction with CNN said that one should not let their dreams stay as dreams. He also emphasised that one should have a goal and work towards achieving it. He added that he was in touch with his family during this difficult journey and would call them at least once a day using his satellite phone. Reacting to the achievement, a social media user wrote that one should never stop believing or living.

Don’t stop believing, don’t stop living https://t.co/UyprSFrYgm — Tim Wagner (@wagner_tim) June 4, 2022

Another termed the sailor a “legend”. An offshore seller termed it incredible and said that this was not an easy job.

Incredible! I’ve been an offshore sailor since my teens, this is no easy feat. 🙌 https://t.co/1T0J6res6y — Tyska (@Tyska) June 4, 2022

Around 60 years ago, Horie sailed from Japan to San Francisco by yacht and became the first person to cross the Pacific alone with no port calls but he chose to take the opposite road this time. His successful journey broke the previous age record by more than 10 years.

