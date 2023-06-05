80 schoolgirls believed to be poisoned in northern Afghanistan

In two separate cases, 80 primary school girls were poisoned in northern Afghanistan. All have been admitted to the hospital.

The news broke late Sunday evening when the education officer of the area came before the media. This is the first such case since the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

The Taliban has already banned girls in the country from studying beyond the sixth grade. The schools where the girls have been poisoned are in Sar-e-Pol province of Afghanistan.

Both schools are reportedly situated next to each other. They were targeted one after the other, according to reports.

An official of the Education Department of Sar-e-Pol told local media that they are probing the matter. From the initial investigation, it appeared like a planned conspiracy.

It is not yet known how the girls were poisoned. Nor has any information been received about the age of the girls and in which class they study.

A similar incident happened in Afghanistan in 2015 as well. Then 600 school girls were poisoned in Herat province. Even then no organization had taken responsibility for it. Although at that time many human rights organizations blamed the Taliban for the incident.

In March this year, a similar incident took place in Iran as well. Female students were poisoned to stop them from studying. This was disclosed by Deputy Health Minister Yunus Panahi.

He had said – since November 2022, hundreds of cases of respiratory poisoning have been reported in Ghom city.

He said that the water in the schools is being polluted due to which the girl students are facing difficulty in breathing.

These include vomiting, severe body pain and mental problems. His condition is deteriorating so much that he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

