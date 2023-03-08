8 March events: Take a look at historic milestones that occurred on International Women's Day

The festival of Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country today. But, that is not the only good thing about this day. Today, 8 March, is International Women’s Day. The date gained prominence in 1917 when women in Russia marched for bread and peace in St Petersburg, igniting broader protests that forced Tsar Nicholas II to abdicate. The protests were seen as the start of the first phase of the Russian Revolution. The date soon began to be commemorated as International Women’s Day in order to mark the achievements women have made in every field. In 9177, the day was formally adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. Apart from International Women’s Day, several other notable events took place on 8 March. Let’s take a look:

1917: US government voted to limit filibusters:

On 8 March 1917, the American Senate voted to limit the practice of filibuster (delaying or preventing parliamentary action by talking so long that the majority either submits to the demands of the minority in the House or withdraws the bill). The Senate voted to adopt the rule of cloture, which called for an immediate vote before a deliberative body.

1942: Japanese troops captured Rangoon-

Japanese troops took control of Rangoon (present-day Yangon) in Myanmar during the course of the Second World War. The city was recaptured by Allied forces in 1945.

1971: Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali, retained the world championship-

American boxer Joe Frazier won a 15-round decision over former champion Muhammad Ali at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight championship.

2014: Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared-

Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared while making its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, creating a big hue and cry across the world. The Boeing 777 plane had 12 crew members and 227 passengers on board. Also known as the MH 370 disappearance, the case became one of aviation’s biggest mysteries. A massive search effort was launched for the missing plane, from Central Asia to the Indian Ocean, but in vain. The first piece of the plane’s debris was found in 2015, leading to the conclusion that the plane had crashed. The search for MH370 was finally called off in 2017. However, questions still remain about the actual site of the plane’s crash and what led to its fall.

