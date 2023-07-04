8 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan Strait median line, defence ministry says

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said that eight Chinese aircraft entered the line of the Taiwan Strait early on Tuesday.

The country has been witnessing increased aggression by the Chinese side with multiple aircraft making their way into Taiwan on a regular basis.

China has claimed Taiwan as its own territory despite the island’s strong objections.

A total of 24 Chinese warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, were spotted near Taiwan on Tuesday morning starting at about 8 am (0000 GMT), the defence ministry said, adding four Chinese warships also joined a “joint combat readiness patrol”.

In retaliation, Taiwan sent its own ships and aircraft to warn away the Chinese. These ships and aircraft were closely monitored, the defence ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it is the joint responsibility of all parties in the region to maintain safety and stability.

“Any provocative behaviour that could bring impacts is not good for regional safety,” it said.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, in April staged drills around the island in anger at President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and vows to defend itself if China attacks the island.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.