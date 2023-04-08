Human civilisation has witnessed various events throughout its evolution that make the history what it is today. Let’s have a look at some of the notable events that occurred on this day. The Seventeenth Amendment of the US Constitution was ratified on 8 April 1913. The ancient statue of Venus de Milo was discovered in pieces on the Aegean island of Melos on this day in 1920. Former prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, concluded the Delhi Pact with Liaqat Ali Khan of Pakistan on 8 April 1950. Spanish painter Pablo Picasso passed away at the age of 91 years on this day in 1973. Majority of practitioners of Buddhism in Japan celebrate the birth of the Buddha on this day.

Let’s have a look at the historical incidents that took place on this day in detail:

1913 – The Seventeenth Amendment of the US Constitution was ratified

The Seventeenth Amendment of the US Constitution was ratified on 8 April 1913, and this amendment called for the direct election of US senators by the voters of the states. It changed the electoral mechanism established in Article I, Section 3 of the US Constitution, which called for the appointment of senators by the state legislatures.

1920 – The ancient statue of Venus de Milo was found in pieces on the Aegean island of Melos

The ancient statue of Venus de Milo was found in pieces on the Aegean island of Melos on this day in 1920. The statue is commonly believed to represent Aphrodite. Later, the statue was reconstructed and put on display in the Louvre, Paris.

1950 – Delhi Pact with Liaqat Ali Khan of Pakistan was concluded by Jawaharlal Nehru

Former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru concluded the Delhi Pact with Liaqat Ali Khan of Pakistan on 8 April 1950. The pact offered the safe passage of refugees displaced after the two nations severed relations in December 1949.

1973 – Spanish painter Pablo Picasso passed away at the age of 91 years

Spanish painter Pablo Picasso passed away at the age of 91 years on this day in 1973. He was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century and painted various masterpieces. Some of his most popular paintings are Les Demoiselles d’Avignon (1907), Girl before a Mirror (1932), and The Old Guitarist (1903).

1974 – American baseball player Hank Aaron hit his 715th home

Hank Aaron, a baseball player from America, hit his 715th home run in his career and broke Babe Ruth’s record on 8 April 1974. Babe Ruth’s record had been standing since 1935. Hank Aaron completed his career in 1976 with 755 home runs.

2003 – It was announced that Springtails (Collembola) didn’t evolve as insects

It had been discovered that springtails (Collembola), which were believed to be among the oldest ancestors of insects, did not actually evolve as insects on this day in 2003. It was found that they actually evolved from a different group that existed even before insects and crustaceans separated into their own groups.

2013 – British politician Margaret Thatcher passed away at the age of 87 years

British politician Margaret Thatcher passed away at the age of 87 years on 8 April 2013. She was the United Kingdom’s (and Europe’s) first woman prime minister from 1979–90. She was also the only British prime minister to win three consecutive terms in the 20th century.

Today – Celebration of Buddha’s birth anniversary

Most practitioners of Buddhism in Japan celebrate the birth of the Buddha on this day. Buddha lived in India between the 6th and the 4th century BCE and was the founder of Buddhism.

