At a time when first-graders hardly know about fashion brands and designers, a seven-year-old boy has not only aced as a dressmaker himself but also claims to have a deep connection with Guccio Gucci, the founder of the Italian high-end luxury fashion house. A boy named Max Alexander is recently taking the internet surprised with his impressive fashion skills as he has been designing and creating clothes from the age of 4. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the boy while talking about his passion for dressmaking said “I actually was”, as he claimed that he was Gucci in his past life. Max was accompanied by his mother, Sherri Madison as the two spoke about his skills and career in dressmaking.

As said by them, Max has not only managed to organise his fashion show but also selling his clothes around the world and to celebrities as well. The little boy’s mother divulged details about how they discovered Max’s skills and interest in the particular field. It was during the lockdown when the boy announced at the family dining table that he needs a mannequin, leaving everyone surprised. It was then that he received his first mannequin, made out of cardboard. Max has not looked back since then!

7-seven-year works as a professional dressmaker

“I didn’t notice. He told us. We were at dinner during the lockdown, and he just literally announced. He was very serious. No laughing. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve never seen you interested in fashion. What are you talking about?” Sherri recalled.

Madison further added that her son’s work took off shortly after she made him his first mannequin out of cardboard.

“He just started making dresses, it was the craziest thing. I ran and got my husband,” she continued.

With no prior experience or exposure to fashion, while Max started his dressmaking journey, Madison later realised that it actually runs in his genes as his grandparents were in the fashion business in Montreal.

“He started begging to learn how to sew after maybe half a dozen dresses,” she recalled how he began at the age of four further adding that as he was very young, she used to make him sit on her lap and make him watch sewing.

However, it was shortly after that when he started sewing on his own, following which Madison got him enrolled in a class at a local sewing shop.

Further speaking about his work, Madison said how her son picks everything on her own for works related to designing, draping, and other aspects of his dresswork.

“He’s just so committed to it, and he has so much fun. It’s truly his happy place, his studio, and even just playing with the material,” she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNafwRAxva/

She also shared that Max just wants women to feel beautiful and that is what has driven his interest towards the same. While he has already made more than a hundred designs, has sold his work internationally. Held his own fashion shows and has also commissioned a jacket for Sharon Stone. Max has bigger dreams as he wishes to be the head of the house of Gucci or he wants to have his own atelier someday, she added.

