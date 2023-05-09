68-year-old Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually abusing patients in US

New York: The Department of Justice has said that a 68-year-old primary care physician of Indian descent from the US state of Georgia has been charged with several counts of sexual assault against four of his female veteran patients during routine checkups over a 12-month period.

In a press release dated 4 May, Department of Justice said Rajesh Motibhai Patel, who worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Decatur, Georgia, has been accused of violating his patients’ constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under colour of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact.

“Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients between 2019 and 2020 and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care,” said US Attorney Ryan K Buchanan.

“Veterans and their families expect and deserve the highest quality of healthcare delivered in a safe and accountable setting,” said Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael J Missa.

“Our Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” Buchanan was quoted as saying.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, the release added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.