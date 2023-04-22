6 Leopard tanks leave Spain en route to Ukraine in latest tranche of Western aid

Santander: In the latest tranche of Western military aid for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion, six Leopard 2A4 tanks meant for Ukraine left Spain by ship late on Friday night, according to a naval monitoring website.

The German-made Leopard tanks and armoured personnel carriers were loaded onto a cargo vessel, news agencies reported. The ship will go initially to Poland and the hardware will then be transferred to Ukraine.

The war-ravaged nation is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive against Russia in the new future. Russia’s war against Ukraine is now in its second year. It remains unclear how long the equipment will take to reach Ukraine.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said earlier in April that Spain will send 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks. The military is repairing the remaining four, since they have not been used in combat for some time. Spain has also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics to help operate the tanks.

So far, Ukraine has been heavily dependent on outdated Soviet-era tanks and has appealed to the West for modern battle tanks, saying they are critical for its ground capabilities.

The United States in January promised 31 of its Abrams while Germany committed Leopard tanks as part of a tank coalition for Ukraine. NATO countries have promised to send 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.