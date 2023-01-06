Today is 6 January 2023 and we are just past the phase of welcoming the new year. While this seems like an ordinary day on the calendar, our history says otherwise. Many historical events took place on this date, and hold a special place in the record books. While some of these events are already covered in our curriculum in schools and colleges, there is still a need to talk about them in greater detail. Knowing more about these incidents will help enhance global awareness among people, especially the youth. Speaking of which, let’s take a deeper look into the pages of history and learn about some significant events from the past.

6 January: Historical events

1941 – Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms Speech

Then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his 1941 State of the Union address articulated the ‘Four Freedoms’ on 6 January 1941. In his address, which also came to be known as the ‘Four Freedoms Speech’, he proposed the four fundamental freedoms that people in every corner of the world have the right to enjoy – the freedom of speech, the freedom of worship, the freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

1950 – Great Britain recognised the People’s Republic of China.

After years of intensive study by the British Foreign and Cabinet Offices, the United Kingdom accorded diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China on 6 January 1950. The move came after the UK had discussions with other Commonwealth members and European countries.

1966 – AR Rahman was born

A recognised musician from India, Allah Rakha Rahman, or AR Rahman was born on 6 January 1966 in Madras (now Chennai) in Tamil Nadu. Having won several awards including a Golden Globe, two Academy Awards, and two Grammy Awards, among others, he has also earned the nickname of “the Mozart of Madras.” In a career spanning two decades, Rahman has worked in both Indian and international cinema.

2001 – George W. Bush was certified as the winner of the US presidential elections

Following the legal battle in the 2000 presidential elections, Republican candidate George Walker Bush was certified as the winner of the polls by the US Congress on this date. After defeating incumbent Vice President Al Gore, Bush became the 43rd President of the United States.

2021 – US Capitol attack

After then-US President Donald Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential elections, many of his supporters barged into the US Capitol and created chaos on this date. The attack also disrupted the joint meeting of the Congress, meant to certify the results of the elections. Regarded as an attempted coup d’état, the attack was hugely condemned.

