6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey-Syria border days after deadly tremors claimed over 47,000 lives

Turkey on Sunday said rescue efforts following last week's devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces

FP Staff February 20, 2023 23:11:29 IST
A man walks past a damaged building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 13, 2023. Reuters.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.
Witnesses told Reuters that Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.
This comes two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region claiming more than 47,000 lives.
Turkey on Sunday said rescue efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces.
Harsh winters have hampered rescue work in the affected areas.

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 23:20:18 IST

