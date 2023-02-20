6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey-Syria border days after deadly tremors claimed over 47,000 lives
Turkey on Sunday said rescue efforts following last week's devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.
Witnesses told Reuters that Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.
This comes two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region claiming more than 47,000 lives.
Harsh winters have hampered rescue work in the affected areas.
