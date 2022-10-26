In a horrifying hair-raising incident, a 22-foot-long python reportedly swallowed a 52-year-old woman alive in Indonesia. The incident came to light after a Twitter user shared a picture of a giant snake with a swollen midsection and surrounded by a few men. Apart from this, the internet has brought forth disturbing footage from the scenario, wherein men discovered the woman’s remains after cutting open the giant snake. Now the tweet revealed that the woman, whose name was Zahra, was a plantation worker in Indonesia’s Jambi province and was missing since Sunday. After which her family members along with 300 villagers led a search party and came across the snake with the swollen midsection, their worst fear turned into reality after cutting open the bulging stomach of the snake, where they found the undigested remains of the woman.

While the picture and the videos from the incident are making rounds on the internet, Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa revealed to CNN Indonesia that after searching the area, it was Zahra’s husband who found her sandals, jacket, headscarf, and knife. While sharing the picture of the incident, a Twitter user wrote in the caption, “A female rubber plantation worker in Jambi province Indonesia was found dead after being swallowed by a 6-meters-long python snake.”

Continuing in the series of tweets, the user added, “The victim, Zahara (52 years old), was missing since Sunday (23/10). Her family and around 300 other people from her village made a search attempt. On Monday, in the nearby forest, they found a 6-meters-long python snake. They killed the snake and found her inside its massive body.”

Missing Grandma’s Body Found in Monster Python That Swallowed Her Whole pic.twitter.com/MP5eueGgfM — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) October 25, 2022



Coming to the viral graphic video, the distressing clip shows a volunteer carefully using a long branch to pin the head of the massive python at one spot, while another man can be seen bashing the snake with a sword-like knife above the swollen area. After a cut, the footage reveals the sliced-open serpent had a woman curled up inside its midsection. Reportedly, it is presumed that the giant python initially bit Zahra and then wrapped itself around her before swallowing her entirely. In a painful ordeal, Zahra, later to this was eaten whole, which would have taken at least two hours from her head to her toes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.