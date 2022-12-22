5000 people dying a day in China due to COVID, says health data firm as Xi administration hides actual figures
China has been gripped by the most intense surge of COVID-19 ever in the world since the pandemic started ever since it abandoned the Zero Covid policy that had turned into an instrument of public repression
Beijing: In what came as a major embarrassment for China while the world accused it of hiding actual COVID death figures in the country, according to a report by Reuters over 5,000 people could be dying a day as worked out by UK-based health data firm Airfinity.
Reuters quoted Airfinity as having claimed that it had used modelling based on regional Chinese data to project the figures pegging current daily infections in the country at over a million.
Just as other models for predicting deaths in China in the ongoing intense wave of COVID-19, Airfinity too said its mortality risk analysis suggested between 1.3 to 2.1 million deaths.
“Airfinity estimates the wave could have two peaks at 3.7 million a day in mid-January in regions where cases are currently rising and 4.2 million a day in March in other provinces,” Reuters said.
China has been gripped by the most intense surge of COVID-19 ever in the world since the pandemic started ever since it abandoned the Zero Covid policy that had turned into an instrument of public repression. While China saw unprecedented public outrage and protests since the Tiananmen Square agitation, the policy was abruptly chucked out without adequate medical preparedness which has now exposed millions of under-vaccinated and vulnerable populations to COVID-19.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elderly Covid patients fill hospital beds in China's Chongqing
In Chongqing, and across the country, the virus is surging. Authorities say the number of cases is impossible to keep track of after the abrupt abandonment of years of mass testing, lockdowns, and travel restrictions
China says tracking Covid cases now 'impossible' as infections soar
China last week loosened restrictions for mass testing and quarantine after nearly three years of attempting to stamp out the virus, prompting officially reported infections to fall quickly from the all-time highs recorded last month
China to stop reporting asymptotic COVID-19 cases as infections surge amid easing anti-virus controls
China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could become overwhelmed as those in other countries did during early COVID waves