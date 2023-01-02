Killer winter in UK: 500 people dying per week due to emergency care delay, A&E patient made to wait for 99 hours
Figures released last week showed that the number of beds occupied by flu patients in London rose by eleven times in a month
London: The United Kingdom could be witnessing as many as 500 deaths per week owing to delays in emergency care, a senior health official has informed.
Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine told Times Radio on 1 January that a bad flu season that is currently looming in UK is what’s leading to this many “unnecessary deaths.”
“If you look at the graphs, they all are going the wrong way and I think there needs to be a real reset. We need to be in a situation where we cannot just shrug our shoulders and say this winter was terrible, let’s do nothing until next winter,” he said.
Boyle added that there should be alternative ways to ensure that people are not all dependent on ambulance and emergency services.
“We cannot continue like this; it is unsafe and it is undignified,” the doctor said.
“What we’re seeing now in terms of these long waits is being associated with increased mortality, and we think somewhere between 300-500 people are dying as a consequence of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care each week. We need to actually get a grip of this.”
Figures released last week showed that the number of beds occupied by flu patients in London rose by eleven times in a month.
Patient forced to wait for 99 hours
Last week, an accident and emergency (A&E) patient was forced to wait for 99 hours before getting a bed.
The patient, whose name wasn’t disclosed, was brought to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon by an ambulance but was left waiting on a stretcher for four days while the hospital staff desperately looked for beds.
A clinician at the hospital told Sunday Times, “We’re broken and nobody is listening.”
Meanwhile, the hospital’s chief medical officer Jon Westbrook said in a leaked email to staff, “We are seeing case numbers and [sickness] that we have not seen previously in our clinical careers.”
The hospital acknowledged the dearth of hospital beds. A spokesperson for Great Western Hospital in Swindon said, “Great Western Hospitals, like the wider NHS, is currently facing very high demand from patients who need a hospital bed.”
“This does mean that some patients are having to wait a long time to be admitted to a ward. Whilst any patient is waiting for a bed in one of our assessment areas, they continue to receive diagnostic investigations, continuous treatment and supervision from our teams,” the spokesperson added.
The hospital assured that teams are “working tirelessly” with concerned organisations so that medically fit people can be sent home so that more beds can be made available.
“We have also taken a number of additional actions in recent weeks to seek to reduce delays for urgent and emergency patients in recognition of the very challenging position the NHS is facing this winter,” said the spokesperson.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
'Living with COVID phase': Why UK will stop publishing infections modelling data in 2023
UK Health Security Agency said that it will continue to monitor COVID like other viral illnesses such as seasonal flu. Since April this year, the data on the reproductive rate, or the R-value speed at which the novel coronavirus infects people, has been published fortnightly as a monitoring tool
Lawful for government to relocate asylum-seekers to Rwanda: UK Judges
Former prime minister Boris Johnson brought in the proposal to try to tackle record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel from northern France by small boats. However, several asylum seekers triggered protests arguing that the policy was unlawful on multiple grounds
UK to require negative COVID-19 tests for China arrivals
The move will mainly affect England as there are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but the statement said the government was working to make sure the rule is implemented across the UK