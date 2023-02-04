Several significant events have occurred on each day in the year and 4 February is the same in this respect. Many memorable events have taken place on this day throughout history. On this day in 1945, the Yalta Conference started, with leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Soviet Union chalking out the final plan to defeat Nazi Germany. Facebook started on this date back in 2004. It soon became one of the mainstays of many people’s lives and remains one of the biggest social media networks globally. Let’s take a look at historic events that occurred on this day:

1948: Sri Lanka became independent

Then known as Ceylon, the country gained independence from Great Britain back in 1948. The country was first earlier controlled by the Dutch, before the British East India Company conquered it in 1796. After it gained freedom from colonial rule, the United National Party came to power in Sri Lanka, forming the first government post the country’s independence.

2003: Yugoslavia changed its name to Serbia and Montenegro

On 4 February 2003, Yugoslavia officially changed its name to Serbia and Montenegro. The country was part of Yugoslavia or the ‘Land of the South Slavs’. Serbia was part of Yugoslavia for much of the 20th century. The first federation was proclaimed in 1929 and lasted till the Second World War. The second one, came together under the leadership of socialist leader Josip Broz Tito. After Tito’s death, the Yugoslav federation slowly disintegrated. During the 1990s, as the civil war ranged across the Balkans, the third Yugoslavia federation was created by Serbia and Montenegro in 1992. However, in 2003, the two countries disbanded the federation. Serbia and Montenegro dissolved their union in 2006 to become two separate states.

2004: Facebook formed

Facebook, formed by Mark Zuckerberg , Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, first became active on this day in 2004. Launched as TheFacebook.com, the social network soon became immensely popular among people. It is now part of the company Meta, also owned by Zuckerberg. As per the Encyclopedia Britannica, the website had almost three billion active users in 2021, with half of them using the network daily. This led Facebook to become the largest social network in the world.

2020: Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi died

Daniel arap Moi, who held the office of President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002, passed away on this day in 2020. After he came to power in 1978, he banned political parties and promoted the Kalenjin community, to whom he belonged, over others. He continued Kenya’s pro-western policies. But in the early 1990s, he had to hold multi-party elections following pressure from Western nations. During his fifth term as president, he promised to end corruption in the state and bring in democratic reforms. He was required by the country’s constitution to step down in 2003.

