Today is 4 December 2022, and we are just 27 days away from the end of the year. While this might sound like an ordinary date, our history says otherwise. If we dig a bit deeper, several significant events and happenings can be recalled from the past that took place exactly on today’s date.

From the birth anniversary of Surinamese politician Henck Arron to the abolition of Sati in India by the British government, let’s take a look at some major events that happened today:

4 December: Historical Events

1829 – British government abolished Sati in India

It was during the British regime in India that the ruling government abolished the practice of Sati in India, wherein widows were made to burn themselves alive on their husband’s funeral pyre. The practice was outlawed under the Bengal Sati Regulation Act on this day. Several Indian social reformers like Raja Rammohan Roy had campaigned in favour of abolishing sati.

1969 – Fred Hampton was killed

An active member of the Black Panthers and an American civil rights leader, Fred Hampton was shot dead during a public raid in Chicago on 4 December 1969. Following his death, members of the party as well as several Black activists, launched massive protests prompting greater scrutiny on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) methods to weaken the Black Panthers.

1970 – Rapper Jay-Z was born

On 4 December 1970, Shawn Corey Carter, professionally called Jay-Z, was born. Considered one of the most influential hip-hop artists in the 1990s and early 2000s, Jay-Z is an American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur.

1980 – Led Zeppelin disbanded

Approximately two months after their drummer John Bonham passed away, British rock band Led Zeppelin made the difficult decision of disbanding on 4 December 1980. The group came together later for several short one-off performances. Their popularity remains undiminished and they are still considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

1996 – Mars Pathfinder was launched

It was on this date when an unmanned space vehicle, Mars Pathfinder, was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on 4 December 1996. With an aim to explore the surface of Mars, the American robotic spacecraft landed a base station with a roving probe on Mars in 1997.

2000 – Surinamese politician Henck Arron passed away

Surinamese politician Henck Arron died at the age of 64. Arron who helped Suriname gain its independence (1975) from the Netherlands, also served as its Prime Minister from 1973 to 1980 before being overthrown by the military.

