For many years, human civilisation has developed, leaving permanent records of significant moments. A series of significant historical occurrences, incidents, and events have occurred on some specific dates of the year. Since history continues to reinvent itself, people need to know about these events in order to create more awareness and further maintain a high knowledge quotient. Today is 4 April and this date also marks several historical events. From the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr to the death of former US President William Henry Harrison, a lot had happened in the past.

4 April: Historical events

1841 – William Henry Harrison’s death

An American military officer who also served as the ninth US President, William Henry Harrison was the first president to die in office. Following his inauguration in 1841, he died just 31 days after that, thus having the shortest presidency in US history.

1850 – Los Angeles incorporated as an American city

In 1848, after Los Angeles and the rest of California were purchased as a part of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, Los Angeles was formally incorporated as an American city on 4 April 1850.

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty was formed

Along with the alliance of member nations including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed on this date.

1960 – Ben-Hur created an Oscar record by winning 11 Academy Awards

William Wyler’s Bible epic Ben-Hur created an Oscar record by winning awards in 11 out of 12 categories in which the film was nominated at the 32nd Academy Awards.

1968 – Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr

It was on this date back in 1968 when American social activist Martin Luther King, Jr was assassinated by James Earl Ray. At that time, he was in Memphis, Tennessee to extend his support to a strike by the city’s sanitation workers. He was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel when he was shot by Ray.

1975 – Microsoft was founded

On 4 April 1975, the American multinational technology corporation, Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and his childhood friend Paul Allen. The company has now become the world’s largest personal computer software company.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.