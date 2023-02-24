Opinion: How 3D immersive virtual classrooms could help students score better in exams

The education industry has come a long way from the personal computer internet boom that gave rise to eLearning in the late 1990s. The second wave of mobile computing and social media ushered in microlearning through shorter, video-based learning on demand. So what is next?

The third era of computing is upon us. As the world becomes increasingly digital, it is becoming even more important for educators to make the most of the latest technologies available at their disposal. Flat static pages on the PC and phone will be replaced by a metaverse of digital 3D virtual spaces, where we interact as lifelike avatars.

When it comes to learning, the classroom is only one part of the equation. We learn outside the classroom, too—and 3D virtual classrooms are poised to change how we do that in the future.

Witnessing the transformation in the education industry today, AR/VR learning tools offer a better learning experience by enhancing their visual senses through 3D images, sounds, and movements. It helps students visualize what they learn in class rather than simply reading textbooks or listening to teachers. It also aids them in understanding concepts better by providing them with an interactive hands-on experience with virtual environments before applying them in real-life situations.

The use of new-age tech platforms is helping students build confidence, develop social skills, and gain valuable life experiences. In addition, virtual metaverse classrooms are being used for professional development, training, and other purposes where a physical location may not be necessary or practical.

Pros of 3D Immersive Virtual Classroom

Students can interact with their teachers and classmates from anywhere in the world through voice and video chat. This transformation allows them to build relationships with peers who may not live close to them or even in their country! Thus, promoting learning through collaboration encourages students to think creatively about solutions to problems they may encounter during their studies. It also helps them become more confident by exposing them to different perspectives from diverse groups of people with different backgrounds and experiences.

Students worldwide constantly look for ways to improve their grades and performance, so they need access to the best possible resources. But what does it take for an immersive educational platform or tool to be effective? What if there was a way to help students learn faster, retain more information, and practice their study skills? This is where 3D immersive virtual classrooms come into play in helping students score better in their exams by offering numerous advantages listed below.

They can learn at their own pace: When students learn at their speed, they perform better depending on their learning style. This gives them the freedom to stop and start whenever they want without feeling pressured by the other learners in the class or by their teacher. For example, students can take as many tests as possible within a specified period and then take up mock tests to practice until they feel confident enough about taking an actual exam without any fear that something might go wrong during the actual exam session.

Immersive Learning Environment: Virtual classrooms provide an immersive learning environment for students who cannot attend school due to an illness or injury. A virtual classroom allows these individuals to access lessons from home to stay up to date on what’s happening in class, even when they cannot physically attend class. The immersive experience also gives teachers new ways to teach students, allowing them to move around and interact with their surroundings as if they were there. This can be especially helpful for teachers teaching subjects like science or history, where physically seeing objects or places can help teach students about these topics better than just reading about them in a textbook or watching videos online.

Engaging Learning Experience: One of the most significant benefits of using 3D immersive virtual classrooms is that it can make the learning experience more engaging, especially for those who could be better at sitting down and listening to a lecture. If you have ever attended a lecture or watched a video, you know that sometimes you can quickly get distracted or lose interest in what is being said. Such situations are especially true when it comes to boring subjects like math or science. However, with 3D immersive virtual classrooms, students are less likely to get distracted because they feel like they are present in the room with their professor. This makes it easier for them to pay attention and absorb information without using their imaginations.

Offers Better Collaboration: Students can collaborate quickly on projects by sharing ideas using avatars and communicating through text or voice chat tools provided by their teachers or professors. This helps them develop team-building, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. These skills become essential for students of any field, including science, technology, and engineering (STEM) fields or even business courses where collaboration plays a vital role in success in almost all industries today.

Increased Attention Span: Since the environment is so realistic, students can forget that they’re sitting in a classroom and will be more attentive to what’s happening around them. Studies have shown that children with autism have increased attention spans when using this technology compared to traditional teaching methods.

Improved Memory Retention Rate: Studies have shown that students who learn in an interactive environment tend to retain more information than those who don’t. This is because the former group is exposed to real-life scenarios, which makes it easier for them to relate to what they are learning. They also develop more vital problem-solving and critical thinking abilities because they are encouraged to think outside the box while working on a project or solving an exam question. This positive outcome means that they spend less time reviewing concepts after lessons or reviewing homework assignments because your students already know what they need to know!

It’s no secret that many students find academic tests stressful, but 3D immersive virtual classrooms could change all that. A virtual gamified environment for learning and training will prove enormously beneficial for both teachers and students.

With more creative use of immersive learning tools, teachers and students could enjoy a highly interactive and exciting experience with potentially excellent results. They’ll not only help students feel less intimidated when it comes to taking exams or quizzes, but they’ll also do a better job of preparing them for what’s to come at higher levels of education. It’s an essential factor to consider as the role of schools changes, and it’s evident that new-age edtech innovations like the 3D virtual classes in the educational metaverse are here to stay.

The author is the CTO, CPO, and one of the co-founders of Edverse, an edtech platform who made the first Metaverse classroom in India.

