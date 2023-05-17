39 people missing as Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

Thirty-nine people went missing after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean, the official media here reported on Wednesday.

A total of 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians, and five from the Philippines were on board the vessel when it capsized on Tuesday, state-run CGTN reported, adding the vessel capsized in the central Indian Ocean at about 3 am (Beijing time).

So far, none of the missing persons have been found and a search is underway, the report said.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out efforts in the rescue of the missing people in the boat tragedy.

Xi directed the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Chinese Ministry of Transport and Shandong Province to immediately activate the emergency response mechanism to verify the situation and deploy additional rescue forces, CGTN reported.

Xi also called for coordinating international maritime search and rescue assistance.

He said that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant embassies abroad should strengthen contact with relevant local parties to coordinate the search and rescue work, as per the news report.

He also directed to strengthen early warning alerts of safety risk for distant area operations to ensure the safety of people.

