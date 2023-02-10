35 universities in Afghanistan to shut down due to economic challenges, say officials

New Delhi: The public and private universities union said that due to economic challenges, many institutions have stopped their activities in Afghanistan.

According to a report in the Tolo News, “Officials of the Union said 35 universities will be closed if the Islamic Emirate does not revise its decision about women’s education.”

“Most of the universities face economic challenges,” added the report.

Taliban bar women from university education

Afghanistan’s Taliban have banned female students from attending universities in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.

The decision was announced after a government meeting. A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, told private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move.

“It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.

