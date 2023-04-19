300Kg NASA satellite falling on earth today; know what it means

New Delhi: A defunct NASA satellite is predicted to crash into Earth’s atmosphere, but there is little likelihood that it will cause any harm, according to experts.

According to NASA and the US defence department, the decommissioned spacecraft, known as Rhessi, will crash through the atmosphere on Wednesday night.

Given the continued ambiguity over the exact time and position of its possible re-entry, NASA stated on Tuesday that the re-entry site is not being made public.

Although some of the 300 kg satellite is anticipated to fall to Earth, the majority should burn up as it hurtles through the upper atmosphere.

According to a statement from the space agency, the likelihood of someone on Earth being hurt by falling satellite components is “low” — roughly one in 2,467.

The Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager, often known as Rhessi, was launched into orbit in 2002 to study the sun.

The satellite monitored solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun before it was shut off in 2018 due to communication issues.

More than 100,000 solar events were recorded while it took pictures in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.