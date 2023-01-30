300,000 illegal immigrants 'slipped past' overwhelmed US-Mexico border patrol agents in four months

Washington: As many as 300,000 illegal migrants have reportedly ‘slipped past’ overwhelmed Border Patrol agents in the past four months, some sources say.

Fox News has learned from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents that since the beginning of the current fiscal year which began in October 2023, 293,993 migrants known as “gotaways” have evaded the jurisdiction of agents to cross the US-Mexico borders.

These illegal migrants, however, were spotted through an alternative form of surveillance.

The “gotaways” are now on the run and border authorities say they are worried since they don’t know who these people are and their whereabouts inside US, which makes it more difficult to track them.

‘Numbers should scare the hell out of Americans’

A former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director named Tom Homan warned that the increasing number of illegal migrants crossing should “scare the hell out of Americans”.

Sharing his insight on the current situation, Homan said that there’s a reason why migrants are not turning themselves into border patrol agents to be processed. “Why would they not take advantage of the program? Because they don’t want to be fingerprinted, and there’s a reason for that,” he said.

He added, “These are gang members. These are going to be sexual predators. These are going to be criminals. These are going to be people carrying fentanyl. Not all of them. But there’s a reason they didn’t turn themselves in to take advantage of the giveaway program of the Biden administration.”

New York hotels lockout migrants

More than 36,400 immigrants have been sent to New York City and around 14 taxpayer-funded hotels have been chosen to house them.

However, after the Mayor of New York Eric Adams said that there is “no room” for migrants in the city during one of his travels to the Mexican border city of El Paso in Texas earlier this month, several migrants have lost accommodation in such hotels.

The next shelter for these migrants would likely be a cruise ship terminal where they would be temporarily accommodated. Adams announced that the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will be thrown open to around 1,000 single adult male migrants, according to Daily Mail.

New York Mayor says ‘no room’ in his city for migrants

A Democrat leader, Mayor Eric Adams has been critical of US President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Reuters. He said, “Now is the time for the national government to do its job,” referring to the immigrant crisis at America’s southern border.

Lately, a busload of migrants is being shipped to New York, America’s most populated city, by Republican-run states. This aggravated a housing crisis in New York and has worsened the homelessness crisis in the city.

Mayor Adams has claimed that the rapid influx of migrants can cost the city as much as $2 billion and this comes at a time when New York is already facing a major budget shortfall.

