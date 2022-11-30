The day, 30 November holds a significant place in the history books as a number of slew events took place on this day. While London witnessed a terrifying fire that destroyed the Crystal Palace in 1936, US President Clinton signed the Brady Bill into law in 1979 to prevent the illegal possession of firearms. In 1979, the English band Pink Floyd released one of their most popular albums, ‘The Wall’. Let us refresh our memory and take a look at some iconic events that happened today:

30 November Historic Events:

The Crystal Palace destroyed

On 30 November 1936, the Crystal Palace, a magnificent structure that had represented the splendour of the Victorian era, was destroyed by one of the worst fires ever to strike London. A blaze that originated in the women’s cloakroom and spread to the central transept was discovered by Sir Henry Buckland, the Palace’s manager, at around 7 o’clock in the evening. The flames expanded across the Palace due to strong winds. Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, had authorised the 990,000-square-foot cast iron and plate glass structure to be built in Hyde Park for the Great Exhibition in 1851.

Pink Floyd released ‘The Wall’

On 30 November 1979, English rock band Pink Floyd released their eleventh studio album, The Wall. The album enjoyed great commercial success, staying 15 weeks at the top of the US charts and peaking at number three in the UK. Critics were initially divided on it as many of them thought it was excessive and pretentious. Later, it was praised as one of the best albums of all time.

Brady Bill

On 30 November 1993, in order to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals, President Clinton signed the Brady Bill into law. It enforced a five-day waiting time before purchases and required government background checks on all Americans buying firearms. The law was seen as an early breakthrough for the domestic policy objectives of the Clinton administration. However, it was contested before the U.S. Supreme Court less than five years later, and a sizable portion of it was overturned.

Here are some other notable events that took place on 30 November

In 1982, Gary Ridgway’s arrest in Washington put an end to the hunt for the Green River Killer. Later, despite claiming to have killed up to 80 women, he admitted to killing only 48 of them. The Green River Killer was regarded as one of the most brutal serial killers in American history.

In 1982, American singer and composer Michael Jackson released the groundbreaking album ‘Thriller’, which went on to become the best-selling record in history and earned an astounding eight Grammy Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.