Years have been passing and human civilisation has witnessed several major events, happenings, and incidents every other day, stamping such dates into the pages of history. Due to human evolution and revolutions, we have witnessed various changes in the world. Recalling such events not only helps keep our memories fresh but also increases our knowledge rate and further explains where we stand on today’s date. Today on 3 November 2022, let’s take a look back at some notable events that happened on this date in history.

Historical events from 3 November:

1924 – Pneumonic Plague death toll climbed to 25

After the outbreak of the pneumonic plague in Los Angeles California in September 1924, the death toll rose to 25 on 3 November following the plague being declared as fully contained on 13 November 1924.

1943 – Nazi’s Harvest Festival

Aimed to murder all the remaining Jews in the Lublin District of German-occupied Poland in the fall of 1943, the operation ‘Harvest Festival’ was carried out by the Nazi officials in response to several insurgencies conducted by surviving Jews in the German-occupied East.

1957 – Sputnik 2 was launched

It was on this date back in 1957 when the Soviet Union had launched Sputnik 2, becoming the second spacecraft to be launched into Earth orbit and the first to carry a living animal, a space dog named Laika into space.

1964 – Washington D.C. residents got the right to the presidential vote

It was on the historic date of 3 November 1964 when the residents of Washington D.C. were granted the franchise to extend their presidential vote, which was last provided in 1800. Their votes during the elections at that time also helped Lyndon Johnson defeat Barry Goldwater.

1969 – Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) was established

Following the creation of the Public Broadcasting Act (1967), the government-funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) was established, and finally, it was on 3 November 1969, that the Public Broadcasting Service was founded as a successor to NET.

