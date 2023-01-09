3 Indian bizmen get 10 years in jail for setting up gutka plant for Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan

Mumbai: Arguably India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, a designated terrorist who is alleged to be the king of Mumbai underworld and the mastermind of the 1992 serial bomb blast in the country’s business capital, is back in the news.

In a latest, a special court in Mumbai sentenced a ‘gutka’ manufacturer and two others for aiding Dawood in setting up a ‘gutka’ plant in Pakistan’s Karachi.

Joshi, Jamiruddin Ansari and Farukh Mansuri were convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Indian Penal Code provisions by special judge BD Shelke.

As per the prosecution, there was a monetary dispute between Joshi and co-accused Rasiklal Dhariwal, and the two sought the help of Ibrahim to resolve the dispute.

In return for settling the dispute, Dawood sought their assistance to set up a ‘gutka’ unit in Karachi in 2002, the prosecution said.

Dhariwal died during the course of the trial and Dawood is a wanted accused in the case.

