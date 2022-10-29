The world has transformed gradually with the passing decades and witnessed multiple events which play a key role in building up nations. From wars to landmark achievements and reforms, people have been noting every episode in the pages of history for the coming generation to know. While each date holds prominence to itself, today’s date i.e., 29 October also has several events to recall. Starting from the establishment of the Turkish Republic to the invasion of Egypt, here is a list of some prominent events from this date.

Historic events that took place on 29 October

Establishment of the Turkish Republic

With the huge efforts made by Kemal Atatürk, it was on this date when the status of country was declared as a ‘republic’ and was given an official name i.e., Türkiye Cumhuriyeti or the Republic of Turkey. Following this, Atatürk who is considered the country’s founder was also elected as its first President by the Grand National Assembly.

Israel invaded Egypt

Also known as the Suez Crisis, it began on 29 October 1956, when the Israeli Armed Forces pushed Egypt into the Sinai Peninsula in order to fight for control of the Suez Canal area. They were later joined by the French and British forces.

First host-to-host on the ARPANET

On this date back in 1969, the first successful host-to-host connection was made on the ARPANET (predecessor of the Internet). It was around 10:30 PM PST when the connection was made between Stanford Research Institute (SRI) and UCLA, by SRI programmer Bill Duvall and UCLA student programmer Charley Kline.

M25 Completed In UK

One of the major roads encircling most of Greater London, the 117-mile motorway, known as the M25 or London Orbital Motorway is also one of the busiest roads in the country. It was on 29 October 1986, when then UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher officially opened the road with a grand ceremony.

China adopted two-child policy

Scrapping one of its decades-old policies, the Chinese government in October 2015 announced replacing its one-child policy with a two-child limit, thus allowing all couples to have two children for the first time. The announcement was made following an approval by President Xi Jinping.

