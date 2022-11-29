29 November: Remembering historic events that happened on this day

A number of significant events made 29 November mark its place in history. On 29 November 1947, independent Arab and Jewish States were formed following the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine. A year later, Holden manufactured their very first car model, FX 48-215 heralding a new era in the automobile sector in Australia. On this day in 1963, US President Lyndon B. Johnson formed a new committee named ‘The Warren Commission’ to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. On the same day that year, the popular Rock band, Beatles started the British invasion of American music with the release of “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

29 November Historic Events:

Independent Arab and Jewish States separated

On 29 November 1947, the UN General Assembly enacted Resolution 181 (II) – The United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine. As a result, independent Arab and Jewish States as well as a Special International Regime for Jerusalem were formed. The Plan aimed to address the opposing movements of Palestinian nationalism and Jewish nationalism’s divergent ideals and assertions. Additionally, it asked for the protection of religious freedom and minority rights in addition to the economic union between the proposed governments.

Holden produced the FX 48-215

The FX 48-215, the first vehicle “made in Australia, for Australia,” was produced by Holden. On 29 November 1948, Labor Prime Minister Ben Chifley announced the commencement of the production of the car and termed the FX “a beauty.” The design was so popular that there was almost a year’s worth of waiting lists from the time the car was first launched. In its six-year lifespan, 120,402 units were produced in total. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Holden maintained its rise while producing multiple fresh models.

Beatles released ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’

On 29 November 1963, the English Rock band, Beatles released their popular track “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the song went straight to the top of the British record charts on its release day with advance bookings exceeding one million copies in the United Kingdom. It remained at the top for five weeks and made its place in the UK top 50 for 21 weeks in total. Notably, it was the first Beatles song produced with four-track technology.

US President Lyndon B Johnson formed the Warren Commission

On 29 November 1963, President Lyndon B Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to look into the assassination of US President John F Kennedy. The brutal shooting took place on 22 November when Kennedy, the 35th US President was travelling through Texas’ Dealey Plaza in a presidential motorcade with his wife Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally’s wife Nellie.

