Today, the world has transformed to a great extent and has witnessed several historical events over time. From wars to reformation in all walks of life, we have been through all of these as the events continue to influence and transform people’s lives. With that said, a few dates hold greater importance in world history and its study. As it is important to chronologically document history for the coming generations to learn, let’s take an insight into the past to know in detail about the historical events that took place on today’s date i.e., 28 October.

The Statue of Liberty

1886 – The Statue of Liberty was dedicated to the US more than a century ago, on this day in 1886. Then US President Grover Cleveland officially dedicated the famous ‘Statue of Liberty’ to the people of his country. Notably, the statue which is made up of copper is a friendship gift from the people of France and was unveiled on this day.

The Wall Street crash

1929 – The Wall Street crash (Black Monday) also known as the Great Crash, in the United States made a major contribution to the Great Depression of the 1930s. With that said, while the stock market in the United States witnessed rapid expansion during the mid-late 1920s, this saw a decline beginning from September and early October which then went on to rise to a great extent on 28 October 1929, also called the ‘Black Monday.’ On this date, the prices came down dramatically and the market finally closed down at 12.8%.

Alaska Highway completed

Around 90 days after the Pearl Harbor bombing incident. The construction of the Alaska Highway began on 11 March 1942 and was finally completed on 28 October 1942. Notably, it was the most expensive World War II project taken by the US government in collaboration with Canada.

Bill Gates was born

An American computer programmer, business magnate, and the co-founder of the world’s largest personal computer software company, Microsoft, Bill Gates was born on 28 October 1955.

The Gateway Arch was completed

Designed by Finnish-born American architect Eero Saarinen in 1947, the construction of the Gateway Arch located in St Louis, Missouri was completed on 28 October 1965. Notably, it was created to commemorate St. Louis’s historic role as the “Gateway to the West.”

