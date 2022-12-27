The day, 28 December, has etched its name following a number of historic events over the years. On this day in 1065, Westminster Abbey opened for the first time in London. On the same day in 1895, the Lumiere Brothers held their first Cinematograph presentation in Paris, heralding the era of modern cinema. In 1973, US President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law in order to protect endangered species across the United States. On this very day in 2016, legendary actor Debbie Reynolds died just one day after the death of her daughter- actor Carrie Fisher. Without further ado, let’s take a look at major events that occurred today:

28 December- Historic Events:

London’s Westminster Abbey opened for the first time, 1065:

Edward the Confessor built the original Westminster Abbey in London. The church opened for the general public on 28 December 1065. Over the years, the church went on to become the site of coronations and other ceremonies of national significance in England. Henry III completely demolished Edward’s church in 1245 and built the existing abbey church in the pointed Gothic style. Westminster Abbey was inducted into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987.

Lumiere Brothers conducted their first Cinematograph presentation, 1895:

The Lumiere brothers- Auguste and Louis Lumiere- are widely recognised as the founding fathers of cinema- the projection of moving photographic images on a screen for a paying audience. On 28 December 1895, they held their first Cinematograph presentation in the basement of the Grand Café on the Boulevard des Capucines, Paris. Their Cinematograph was the first effective film-capturing and projection device. The majority of cine cameras introduced in future were practically built on its claw mechanism.

US President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act, 1973:

President Richard Nixon passed the Endangered Species Act into law on 28 December 1973. The law mandates all endangered species that are found inside the boundaries of the United States and its outlying territories to be protected by the federal and state governments. Authorities can decide whether a particular species meets the criteria for endangered or threatened status under the Endangered Species Act. Additionally, it forbids the unlicensed collection, custody, trading, and transportation of threatened or endangered species as well as other organisms at risk. The violators are subject to both civil and criminal penalties.

Hollywood actor Debbie Reynolds breathed her last, 2016:

On 28 December 2016, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84 years. The tragic event occurred just one day after the death of her daughter, famed actor and author Carrie Fisher. Carrie reportedly suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles and died after two days. Devastated by her daughter’s demise, Reynolds suffered a severe stroke. She was immediately rushed to Cedars Sinai medical centre by her son Todd Fisher. However, she breathed her last just hours after being admitted.

