27 October: A look at historic events that took place on this day

There are several events that have marked the day, 27 October as a historic one. The Interborough Rapid Transit (I.R.T.), the first rapid transit subway, debuted in New York City on that very day in 1904. The route from City Hall to Grand Central Station in the north was about nine miles long. From there, it continued west to Times Square, then up the West Side to 145th Street. The mayor was in charge of the first subway train as it departed City Hall station and arrived at 145th Street 26 minutes later. More than 110,000 people rode trains via the underground tunnels by the time the subway system opened to the general public that evening at 7 PM. There were stations spread out over Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. The Independent Subway System (IND) was established in New York City in 1932. It merged the I.R.T. and its sole private competitor, Brooklyn-Manhattan Transit, in 1940.

Launch of the first Saturn rocket (1961):

Early in the 1960s, unmanned test models of the Apollo spacecraft as well as other satellites were launched into Earth orbit by the Saturn I, the first American rocket designed particularly for spaceflight. On October 27, 1961, the first firing took place. Nine additional launches went successfully. A group of massive two- and three-stage launchers for spacecraft called Saturn was created by the United States starting in 1958 as part of the crewed Apollo Moon-landing mission.

Controlled Substances Act 1970:

President Richard Nixon enacted the Controlled Substances Act on 27 October 1970. The 91st US Congress approved the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 as Title II of the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970. It is a federal drug policy in the United States that governs the production, importation, possession, consumption, and distribution of certain substances like cannabis, marijuana, heroin, and LSD.

Here are some other historic events that happened on 27 October:

In 1978, Menachem Begin of Israel and Anwar Sadat of Egypt shared the 1978 Nobel Peace Prize for their discussions, which led to the Camp David Accords and a peace treaty between their nations.

In 2014, Taylor Swift, a renowned singer from the United States, released ‘1989’, which she referred to as her debut official pop album. It was a huge success and took home the Grammy for Album of the Year.

In 2017, after Catalonia’s parliament voted to proclaim the province independent from Spain, the central government dismissed that legislature and called new elections, in which the pro-independence movement won the majority of seats.

