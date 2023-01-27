A number of major events have occurred in the past few decades and have left a significant impact on world history. Along with the birth and death of some prominent personalities, history has witnessed wars, inventions, and some important advancements in various fields. Notably, history is not just about kings and dynasties but also revolves around changing cultural and social consciousness. Knowing about our past is important for the world and also for the coming generations. With that said, we have listed a number of historic moments that happened today, 27 January and are important for all of us to know about.

27 January – Historic events:

The Siege of Leningrad came to an end

It was on 27 January 1944, when the Soviet Red Army finally brought an end to the 872-day siege by ousting the German and Finnish armed forces from Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) during World War II. The siege actually began in September 1941 when the German armies approached Leningrad from the west and south and Finnish armies from the north.

Auschwitz was evacuated

In mid-January of 1945, the Soviet forces started approaching the Auschwitz concentration camp complex following which the place and other subcamps were evacuated, liberating thousands of prisoners. It is the same place where millions were killed as a part of the Holocaust. In remembrance of the liberation of Auschwitz- Birkenau concentration camp, the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day today.

Apollo 1 Fire

Considered one of the worst tragedies in the history of spaceflight, the Apollo 1 Fire took place on 27 January 1967 and claimed the lives of three astronauts – Virgil I. Grissom, Edward H. White, and Roger B. Chaffee. According to NASA, a flash fire occurred in command module 012 during the launch pad test of the space vehicle.

The Paris Peace Accords were signed

In a bid to end the long and divisive conflict – the Vietnam War, the Paris Peace Accords were signed after years of negotiations on this date back in 1973. The agreement was signed by the United States, South Vietnam, Viet Cong, and North Vietnam with the condition of exchanging prisoners and unilateral withdrawal of US forces from South Vietnam.

2011 – Yemen Uprising began

After a wave of pro-democracy protests started erupting across the Middle East and North Africa as part of the Arab Spring in early 2011, it further led to similar protests in Yemen where members of the opposition and activists were seen challenging the rule of President Ali Abdullah Saleh. Thousands of Yemenis voiced their opposition to corruption and economic hardship, for which they held the government responsible.

