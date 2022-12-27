27 December historical events: Check out some major incidents that took place on this day

Today, 27 December 2022, holds a significant place in world history. It also marks the year inching close to its end. From the assassination of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to the establishment of the International Monetary Fund, the date marks several major events and happenings. The date also marks the formal end of dictatorship in Spain. Let’s take a look at events that took place today, 27 December:

27 December: Historical events

1932 – Internal Passport System was reinstated in the Soviet Union: The internal passport system, which was once denounced by Russian leader Vladimir Lenin, was reintroduced in the Soviet Union by Joseph Stalin on 27 December 1932. The ‘passport regime’ was reinstated with an aim to improve the registration of the population and further “relieve” major industrial cities and other sensitive localities in the country.

1945 – IMF was created: On 27 December 145, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) formally came into existence with the signing of an agreement by 29 countries. Later by the end of 1946, more countries joined in and the IMF grew to 39 members. Following this, on 1 March 1947, the IMF finally began its financial operations.

1949 – Dutch transfer of Indonesian sovereignty to the US: On 27 December 1949, the formal sovereignty of Indonesia was transferred from the Netherlands to the United States of Indonesia. This came four years after nationalist revolutionary leader Sukarno had declared Indonesia’s independence.

1978 – Spain became a democracy: On 27 December 1978, Spain became a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship, thus ending the rule of Generalissimo Francisco Franco who led the country since 1939. The democratic constitution was approved by the citizens on 6 December 1978 and it was sanctioned by King Juan Carlos on 27 December.

2007 – Benazir Bhutto was assassinated: While campaigning for parliamentary elections in 2007, Pakistani politician Benazir Bhutto was attacked by a gunman during a Pakistan People’s Party rally in Rawalpindi. While the bullets struck her bulletproof vehicle, a suicide bomber right after that injured Bhutto, the first woman leader of a Muslim nation, gravely. She was rushed to the Rawalpindi General Hospital and was later declared dead.

