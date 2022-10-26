The assassination of Park Chung-hee, South Korea’s third president, took place on 26 October 1979, at dinner in the safehouse of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA), which was located inside the Blue House presidential compound in Jongno, Seoul. The assassination was carried out by Kim Jae-Gyu, the head of the KCIA and the president’s security advisor. Park was shot in the head and chest, and he died on spot. Additionally, a presidential chauffeur and four bodyguards were murdered. In South Korea, the occurrence is frequently referred to as “10.26” or the “10.26 incident.” Park had been ruling South Korea as a dictator for almost 18 years at the time of his death. Later, for his conduct, Kim Jae Kyu received a death sentence.

The Terminator made its silver-screen debut:

On that very day in 1984, James Cameron’s science fiction action movie The Terminator had its debut appearance. The Terminator was the top-grossing film at the box office during its first week of release, playing in 1,005 theatres and earning $4 million. It starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, a robotic assassin who is sent back in time from the year 2029 to the year 1984 in order to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn child will one day save humanity from extinction by Skynet, a hostile artificial intelligence in a post-apocalyptic future. Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd are given credit for writing the screenplay, with co-writer William Wisher Jr. receiving an “additional dialogue” credit.

Boeing 707 started service:

On 26 October 1958, the Boeing 707, the first successful commercial passenger airliner, commenced service. The Boeing Company created and produced the four-engine, narrow-body, mid-to-long-range aircraft with swept wings. On domestic, transcontinental, and transatlantic flights as well as for cargo and military uses, it dominated passenger air travel in the 1960s and continued to be popular until the 1970s. It solidified Boeing’s position as the leading airliner manufacturer. For a total of 1,010 manufactured, it continued to be produced until 1991 and is recognised as heralding the jet age of commercial flight.

Here are some other important events that occurred on 26 October:

In 1825, the Erie Canal, which runs from the Great Lakes to New York City through the Hudson River at Albany, was finally inaugurated after around eight years of effort. Its success promoted the building of canals across the country and turned New York City into a significant commercial hub.

In 1970, American boxer Muhammad Ali defeated Jerry Quarry in his comeback bout after a more than three-year hiatus. Ali had been suspended from the game because he had refused to enlist in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.